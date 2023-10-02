Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.