International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $554,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 298,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 179,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IMAQ opened at $11.36 on Monday. International Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.