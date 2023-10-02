Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 26th

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.
Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
Village Super Market Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.
