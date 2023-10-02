Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 26th

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the second quarter worth $882,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 23.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLGEA

About Village Super Market

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.