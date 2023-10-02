XOMA Co. (XOMAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 16th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAP stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. XOMA has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

