XOMA Co. (XOMAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 16th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMAP stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. XOMA has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $25.48.
XOMA Company Profile
