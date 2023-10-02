Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

