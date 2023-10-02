NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) will announce its 08/31/2023 earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. StockNews.com downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.