Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amplitude by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

