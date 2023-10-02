Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$42.85 Average PT from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFY. TD Securities increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

DFY stock opened at C$37.50 on Monday. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$40.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.5684932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

