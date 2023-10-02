Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $42.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

NYSE:BIP opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

