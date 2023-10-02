Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $58.01

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.01.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,579. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

