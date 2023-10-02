Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $43.57

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

