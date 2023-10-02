HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NYSE:HEI opened at $161.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 12-month low of $138.82 and a 12-month high of $182.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.93.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,219,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 2.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

