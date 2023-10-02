Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $366.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $377.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $386.40.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watsco’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

