Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 62,749 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.