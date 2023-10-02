Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $199.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Repligen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $159.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $225.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.