Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $899,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.