Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.
ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
