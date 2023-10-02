Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $123.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Allegion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $104.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. Allegion’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.