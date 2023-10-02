Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

