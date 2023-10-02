Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. Amphenol has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

