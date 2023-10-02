Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $112.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $55,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $55,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,121 shares in the company, valued at $16,677,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and sold 13,300 shares valued at $905,735. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ PI opened at $55.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. Impinj has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

