eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $49.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

eBay Trading Up 1.0 %

EBAY opened at $44.09 on Monday. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

