The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,988,000 after purchasing an additional 773,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

