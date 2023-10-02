The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
