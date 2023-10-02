Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $121.57

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.12 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

