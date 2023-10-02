Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on Allogene Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ALLO opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $531.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $12.21.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.