Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $135.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.48.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.82 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,138.43, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.