ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

CHPT opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,502,170 shares of company stock worth $26,295,083 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

