ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.25.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X

ATCO Price Performance

About ATCO

ACO.X opened at C$34.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$34.30 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.71.

(Get Free Report

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.