Analysts Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target at $73.09

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIN. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

FBIN opened at $62.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

