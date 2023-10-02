Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $155.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.22.

GNRC stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $186.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $87,903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $80,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

