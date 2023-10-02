WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

