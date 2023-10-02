BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.28. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $147,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth $147,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth $125,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioAtla by 292.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 404,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

