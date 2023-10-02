Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $48.38

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRUP opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Trupanion has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $69.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

