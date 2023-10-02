Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.85.

ILMN opened at $137.28 on Thursday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $127.37 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 583,981 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

