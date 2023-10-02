MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

