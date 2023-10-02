Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $6.76 on Monday. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.1174 dividend. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

