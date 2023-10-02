Analysts Set NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT at $17.50

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $14.75 on Monday. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $363.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.37.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $150,310. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 127.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Stories

