Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Financial Comparison

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and Saturn Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.26 $4.07 billion $3.99 6.78 Saturn Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Saturn Oil & Gas.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coterra Energy and Saturn Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 13 6 0 2.32 Saturn Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $31.47, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Saturn Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Saturn Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 40.12% 23.06% 14.50% Saturn Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Saturn Oil & Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

