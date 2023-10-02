Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $569.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -1.03.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

