Yamada (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) & Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Financial Comparison

Yamada (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Yamada pays an annual dividend of $4.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.7%. Winmark pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Yamada pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Winmark pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Winmark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Yamada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Yamada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamada N/A N/A N/A $30.81 0.09 Winmark $83.18 million 15.64 $39.42 million $11.13 33.52

This table compares Yamada and Winmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Yamada. Yamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yamada and Winmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamada 0 0 0 0 N/A Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yamada and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamada N/A N/A N/A Winmark 47.92% -72.56% 105.17%

Summary

Winmark beats Yamada on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones. The Housing segment sells detached houses, as well as manufactures and sells housing equipment, such as baths and kitchens. The Finance segment develops a range of financial products in the new construction, renovation, fund settlement, insurance products, and life plan proposals. The Environmental segment involved in the reuse, recycling and recycling business for products centered on home appliances and personal computers. The company was formerly known as Yamada Denki Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2020. Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. In addition, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Further, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

