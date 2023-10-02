Financial Comparison: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) versus Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Exactus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Bright Green N/A -107.30% -59.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exactus and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Bright Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.09) -4.40

Exactus has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Exactus

(Get Free Report)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Bright Green

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.