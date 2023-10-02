Reviewing GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) & Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GitLab has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movella has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Movella shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Movella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -37.77% -21.02% -14.88% Movella N/A -24.92% -3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GitLab and Movella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GitLab and Movella’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $424.34 million 16.49 -$172.31 million ($1.27) -35.61 Movella $40.47 million 0.67 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Movella has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GitLab and Movella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 5 15 0 2.75 Movella 0 0 3 0 3.00

GitLab presently has a consensus price target of $59.59, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Movella has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 589.91%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than GitLab.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

