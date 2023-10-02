Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

IOBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $1.41 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc acquired 3,157,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $5,999,998.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,157,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IO Biotech by 155.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

