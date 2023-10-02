Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elutia in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Elutia Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ELUT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Elutia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.09.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Elutia will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elutia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELUT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elutia in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elutia in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elutia in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elutia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in Elutia by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

