Tigress Financial Boosts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $56.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBLY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

