Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GH. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.