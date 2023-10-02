Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

FLYW opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Flywire’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $354,365.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,150.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $354,365.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,150.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,163 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

