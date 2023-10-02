Reviewing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $41.79 million 0.23 -$145.29 million N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 0.70 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

This is a summary of current ratings for IM Cannabis and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.82%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than IM Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis N/A 7.66% 3.19% Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats IM Cannabis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis



IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Upexi



Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

