Financial Survey: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Ooma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $1.86 billion 1.80 -$100.61 million $0.49 21.78 Ooma $216.16 million 1.54 -$3.65 million ($0.13) -100.08

Profitability

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares StoneCo and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 7.51% 6.66% 2.16% Ooma -1.44% 1.44% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 6 5 0 2.45 Ooma 0 0 3 0 3.00

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.25%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Ooma.

Summary

StoneCo beats Ooma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

