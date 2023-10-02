Critical Contrast: Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -119.99% Aquestive Therapeutics -48.61% N/A -39.81%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1,159.69%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Aquestive Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics $950,000.00 31.46 -$18.06 million ($1.98) -0.43 Aquestive Therapeutics $47.68 million 2.14 -$54.41 million ($0.45) -3.40

Unicycive Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aquestive Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicycive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Aquestive Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company's proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Its proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; and AQST-109, an orally delivered epinephrine product candidate for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Further, the company develops KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

