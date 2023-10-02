Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Head to Head Comparison

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $176.32 million 1.90 $42.72 million $3.66 7.48 First National $62.04 million 1.77 $16.80 million $2.64 6.67

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

29.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 22.36% 15.25% 1.00% First National 24.70% 15.35% 1.21%

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Bancorp and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

First National has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and First National has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First National beats Enterprise Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

